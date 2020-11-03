I can’t believe it’s November. It still seems like March. Where has this year gone? Perhaps quarantine and the craziness of 2020 is getting the better of me.
Last week while scrolling through the TV listings, I stumbled across “The Alaskan Bush People.”
The show is a reality TV program that chronicles a family — comprised of Billy and Ami Brown and their seven children — living and working off the grid west of Tonasket. I’ve seen a few episodes in the past and have never really been “hooked” on it.
But in the season finale Oct. 29, it featured the family evacuating from the Aug. 18 Palmer Mountain Fire near Loomis.
As to be expected, the show ended right before viewers could see what damage the Brown family experienced in the blaze.
I guess we’ll have to wait and see what comes next for them.
Speaking of the north part of the county, Tonasket resident and former Chronicle freelancer Brent Baker is in the process of finishing up his debut novel, “Breaking Yesterday,” a Christian speculative thriller, which will be the first in a series of books.
The official release date is set for Feb. 10, 2021. It will be available both in print and electronic editions.
If you’re like me, you’ve likely been missing live entertainment since the pandemic began. A new “Keep Music Live” campaign is underway to help struggling music venues afloat during the COVID restrictions.
“Music lovers around the state have come together to create Keep Music Live, a COVID-19 relief fund for small, independently owned venues across Washington state,” organizers said. “Keep Music Live is a fundraising campaign to save hometown, community-based music venues, with the capacity of less than 1,000 guests. Together, we aspire to raise more than $10 million to provide venues with critical financial support.”
Organizers said last year alone, small- to medium-sized venues across the state sold more than 3.2 million concert tickets, generating an estimated $65.5 million in ticket revenues.
“Live performances draw people to our communities and revenue to the tourism and service sectors,” organizers said. “Each event patron will spend an average of $32 in the local economy, on top of admission price.”
Organizers of the campaign also said the state’s music industry contributed $2.42 billion to the state’s economy in 2019 and employed 38,005 people.
For more information, or for other artist and venue relief programs, see keep
Brock Hires is managing editor for The Chronicle. He can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via email at bhires@omakchronicle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.