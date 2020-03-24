Few musical artists have the ability to capture the hearts and souls of millions of fans. And even fewer have the ability to do it for more than six decades and across a vast musical spectrum - from jazz to country, and folk to pop.
Kenny Rogers was one of those artists.
Family of Rogers confirmed late Friday night that the 81-year-old gambler died at home, surrounded by family.
The Houston-born performer — known for his silver beard and his burly voice — received six Country Music Association awards and three Grammy Awards, and had 24 No. 1 chart-topping hits throughout the duration of his career.
Some of his notable hits include “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me,” and his signature song, “The Gambler.”
In 2017, my wife and I had the chance to visit with Rogers when he played his last concert in Washington state — at the Tulalip Resort Casino in Marysville while on his farewell tour, “The Gambler’s Last Deal.”
As the singer stepped off his tour bus to greet the small group of eager fans, he thanked each one personally for their support over the years. He was truly a kind, humble, down-to-earth person.
And while he appeared to be frail backstage, the moment he set foot on the stage and his band began to perform “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town,” Rogers came alive. His voice, albeit a little softer, still had the signature growl and remarkable ability to entertain thousands of fans.
When news of Rogers’ death spread on social media, a couple of local residents noted his concert at the Omak Stampede in mid-1970s.
At the time, Rogers had recently left the First Edition (which was known for its hits “Just Dropped In,” “But You Know I Love You” and “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town,”) in sight of a solo career.
“It’s an experiment that I’m comfortable with, part of my growth,” Rogers told The Chronicle ahead of his Saturday, Aug. 14, 1976, performances in the Omak Stampede Arena. “But if I stayed in one area I’d suffocate. If I’d staying doing songs like ‘Just Dropped In,’ I’d probably have gone the way of those other groups who were big then.”
According to Chronicle files, tickets for any seat at his 3:30 p.m. or 11:30 p.m. performances were $5.
As his longtime duet partner, Dolly Parton, said Saturday, “I think that I can speak for all his family, his friends and fans when I say that I will always love you. You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.