TWISP – Music ranging from Ravel to Shubert, Shostakovich and Mendelssohn will be performed during the Methow Valley Chamber Music Festival June 20-29.
Most festival performance will be at Signal Hill Ranch, 115 Signal Hill Road off Highway 20 between Twisp and Winthrop.
Artistic director is Kevin Krentz. Guest speakers are Dave Beck, Lynette Westendorf and Verne Windham.
Festival artists are Amber Archibald, viola; Brittany Boulding, violin; Nathan Chan, cello; Nikki Chooi, cello; Tanya Gabrielian, piano; Mara Gearman, viola; Travis Gore, bass; Michael Katz, cello; Siwoo Kim, violin; Ayane Kozasa, violin; Krentz, cello; Zhenni Li, piano; Matthew Lipman, viola; Grace Park, violin; Mikhail Shmidt, violin; Ervin Luka Sesek, violin, and Paul Wiancko, cello.
The schedule includes:
-Thursday, June 20 – Pre-concert presentation by Lynette Westendorf, 6:30 p.m.; center stage concert hosted by Dave Beck, 7:30 p.m. Pieces include Divertimento in E flat Major for String Trio, K. 563, Mozart; Vox Petra for Two Violas and Two Cellos, Wiancko; Piano Quintet No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 1, Dohnanyi.
-Saturday, June 22 – Pre-concert presentation by Grace Park, 6:30 p.m.; center stage concert hosted by Dave Beck, 7:30 p.m. Pieces include String Quartet in F Major, Ravel; Cafe Music, Schoenfield; Miniatures, Op. 75a, B. 149, Dvorak; String Quartet No. 2 in G Major, Op. 111, Brahms.
-Thursday, June 27 – Pre-concert presentation by Joanne Marracci, art wall curator, 6:30 p.m.; center stage concert hosted by Verne Windham, 7:30 p.m. Pieces include Break Away for String Quartet and Strum for String Quintet, Montgomery; String Quartet No. 9 in E flat Major, Op. 117, Shostakovich; Piano Quintet in A Major, Op. Post. 114, D. 667, Schubert.
-Saturday, June 29 – Pre-concert presentation solo bass alone by Peteris Vasks with Travis Gore, 6:30 p.m.; center stage concert hosted by Verne Windham, 7:30 p.m. Pieces include String Quartet No. 3, “Mishima,” Glass; String Quintet No. 2 in B flat Major, Op. 87, Mendelssohn; Entr’acte for String Quartet, Shaw; Piano Quintet in C Minor, Op. 16, Goetz.
