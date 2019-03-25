EAST WENATCHEE – Students from Mansfield, Okanogan, Omak and Tonasket were among those competing in the March 19 North Central Washington Spelling Bee.
Chelan Middle School eighth-grader Oliva Strandberg will represent the region at the Scripps National Spelling Bee later this spring in Washington, D.C. Twenty-nine students competed.
Local participants included Diego Garcia and Jack MacDonald, fifth-graders at East Omak Elementary School; Elijah Richards, fifth-grader at Virginia Grainger Elementary School in Okanogan; George Murison, sixth-grader at Mansfield Elementary School; Cheyenne Sayer, eighth-grader, and Xavier Levi, seventh-grader, both of Omak Middle School, and Caleb Willson and Xen Fardys, both fourth-graders at Tonasket Elementary School.
Strandberg correctly spelled “lahar,” a destructive mudflow on the slopes of a volcano.
The regional bee was presented by the Washington Apple Education Foundation.
