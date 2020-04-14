BREWSTER – Cherries Jubilee, a celebration of the city’s cherry crop, is being canceled for this year and planned again for 2021.
The Brewster Chamber of Commerce board decided last week to postpone the event because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year would have been the third Cherries Jubilee.
In addition, Fourth of July celebration vendors and softball tournament will be canceled.
“We will keep everyone updated as the year goes on about the rest of our events this year,” said chamber President Mike Mauk. “We feel it is in the best interest of the community and its members, during this uncertain time.”
Regular chamber meetings are canceled until further notice.
