WINTHROP – A journey into the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest north of Winthrop offers a look at a rushing waterfall, a reflective stop at the site where four firefighters died 19 years ago and a view of fire’s devastation.
A trip to Falls Creek Falls up the Chewuch River valley also provides an escape from sweltering heat in the Okanogan and Methow valleys this time of year. On one recent day, the mercury soared close to 100 in both valleys, but was a relatively mild upper 80s to low 90s in the Chewuch.
Starting in Winthrop, head up either East Chewuch Road, which is an extension of Riverside Avenue, or West Chewuch Road, which can be reached by turning north just past the Barn and before the softball field. (If you’re entering the Methow from south of Twisp, you might consider taking the Twisp-Winthrop Eastside Road since Highway 20 has construction with 20-minute delays between the two towns.)
Both Chewuch roads wind past farms and low mountains. The West road goes past the Methow Valley Ranger District office (check ahead of time to see whether it’s open), while the East road skirts Pearrygin Lake State Park.
A Northwest Forest Pass, available at several stores in the Twisp-Winthrop area, is needed to park within the national forest. A Discover Pass, also available at local stores, is needed for the state park.
If you take the East road, be sure to peel off to the left and cross the river a few miles up. Otherwise, you’ll be on Forest Road 37 and headed to Conconully over Baldy Pass.
After the two Chewuch roads join, you’ll be headed toward the heart of the forest. If you’d care to camp, there are several campgrounds along the way, starting with Memorial and Boulder Creek.
You’ll pass Eightmile Camp, an open meadow area where fire camps often are set up if there’s a big blaze in the area. Eightmile Creek Road offers a beautiful side journey. Other side roads in the area offer access to trails and campgrounds.
Next up is Falls Creek Campground – about 10 miles out of Winthrop - and, across the road, a short, wheelchair-accessible, paved trail to the falls. Unless you’re staying in the campground, parking is mostly along the road.
The eighth-mile trail has a slight uphill grade, so unless the wheelchair rider has a power chair or some pretty beefy arms, a pusher will be needed.
Sunlight dapples the trail and there are plenty of wide spots with large rocks for sitting and resting. Low plants – wild rose, Oregon grape, an occasional corn lily, mixed wildflowers and more – provide lots of photographic opportunities.
You’ll hear the falls long before you see them. The trail widens and levels at the lowest of several falls on the creek – hence its name – and offers a cool place to sit with a picnic lunch (no tables) or explore the falls.
Slightly downstream from the falls is a log (non-accessible) bridge across the creek that allows exploration of the other bank. A trail leads back to the road.
From the falls, a non-accessible trail leads up the mountainside, taking hikers into heavy timber with glimpses of several more waterfalls.
Falls Creek Road heads up the south side of the creek but has been closed for repairs. It was scheduled to reopen last week, but it’s best to check with the U.S. Forest Service to be sure.
Once you’ve explored the creek, hop back into your vehicle for a trek up the Chewuch River.
Other improved campgrounds along the route are Chewuch and Camp 4. Several trails take off from the road.
About 15 miles beyond Falls Creek is a memorial to four firefighters killed in the 2001 Thirtymile Fire. Several interpretive signs along the way explain the discovery and progression of the fire July 9-10, 2001, to the point at which a group of 14 firefighters and two campers were trapped with fire on all sides.
The firefighters deployed their shelters, with two of them sharing their shelters with the campers. Eventually all took refuge in the river except for one surviving firefighter, who sheltered in a van, and the four who perished.
Tom L. Craven, 30, Ellensburg, and three Yakima residents, Karen L. Fitzpatrick, 18; Devin A. Weaver, 21, and Jessica L. Johnson, 19, died after they deployed their shelters on a scree slope. They were unable to make tight seals against the rocks, and fire invaded their shelters, according to Forest Service records.
Four other firefighters were injured.
The memorial itself sits slightly off the road, with an accessible path leading to it. People have left numerous mementoes and tributes – coins, decorated rocks, foam earplugs, a small bird figurine, flowers, firefighter patch, keychains, a ball cap and other items. Several small American flags wave over the site, and purple ribbons have been tied onto tree branches.
There’s off-road parking for a couple vehicles.
Mountains surrounding the site bear testament to the fire’s intensity and size. Acres and acres of dead trees stand along the slopes, while others are scattered across the landscape like matchsticks.
Charred tree trunks begin showing up a few miles below the entrapment site.
But the landscape is regenerating itself. Small trees grow thick, as do shrubs and bushes. Ripening berries line the road just across from the memorial.
The road continues several more miles to a turnaround at the Thirtymile Trailhead. The trail itself parallels the river far into the Pasayten Wilderness.
The trip to the end of the road can be made in a passenger car, but a word or two to the wise: The road narrows once it’s inside the national forest and further narrows the farther north it goes. The gravel portions are washboardy and rough in places and even the paved part is strewn with deep potholes.
A Bailey bridge spans Andrews Creek.
Also, because the road is narrow and sight lines are short, use caution and don’t go too fast. It’s not a freeway, it’s a largely primitive road for a leisurely drive. Chipmunks scurry across the road, and deer, rabbits and other fauna have been spotted.
Because there are several campgrounds along the route, pedestrians can be found walking on the road. There’s also a horse camp, so watch for horses and big trailers.
