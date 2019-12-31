OMAK – Nearly three dozen children in need benefited Dec. 21 from the annual Shop with a Cop program.
Volunteers from several law enforcement agencies gathered to spend a few hours with 34 children to spread a little holiday fun and generosity, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
“We began the day at 9:30 a.m. with bowling at the Omak Valley Lanes. This allowed us to spend some time getting to know the kids and have some fun bowling with them,” he said.
After lunch at the bowling alley, the officers transported the youngsters to Walmart “with our lights and sirens as well has plenty of smiles on the children’s faces,” Hawley said. “After the children had completed their shopping, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office records division had a gift-wrapping station set up so those children who chose to buy gifts for their family could have them wrapped and ready for Christmas morning.”
Participating agencies included the state Department of Fish and Wildlife; Omak, Brewster and Oroville police departments; Winthrop Marshal’s Office; Okanogan County Coroner’s Office and the sheriff’s office.
“This whole event would not be possible if not for the generosity of the Okanogan County community,” said Hawley. “I would like to thank all those who donated to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Shop with a Cop program.”
Donors included businesses, service clubs, organizations and individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.