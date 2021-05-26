OKANOGAN — Okanogan High School senior Addey Christmann recently received her state FFA degree.
In Washington, 120 state degrees were awarded.
Christmann, an FFA member for six years, has completed her green hand, discover and chapter degrees, and horse, rabbit and sheep proficiency awards.
