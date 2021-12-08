OMAK – Drive-through distribution is planned again this year for the Omak-Okanogan Christmas Basket Program.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the pickup program instituted last year will continue.
Donations of food are sought for the project, coordinated by the Omak-Okanogan Civic League and Omak Kiwanis Club.
“We will be back in the Agriplex main building” at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds, said spokeswoman Constanza Smith. “In addition, the Samaritan Riders will be doing the toy distribution again.”
Omak-Okanogan Boy Scout troops 60 and 63 will load baskets into vehicles of those receiving baskets. Distribution starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Rather than collecting canned and pre-packaged food items, all schools in Omak and Okanogan districts are doing penny drives to support the expense of buying groceries to fill in around donated food, Smith said.
Baskets are for residents of Omak, Okanogan, Riverside, Conconully and Malott only. Those wanting a basket need to bring proof of residency such as an electric or phone bill.
“This program has helped those in need for over 40 years,” according to the basket committee. “This community knows how to pull together when they see their neighbors in need, and we feel blessed to be part of this opportunity to help others less fortunate.”
This year’s goal is to provide more than 200 families in the area with holiday food baskets and a week’s worth of staples.
Donated food may be brought to the Agriplex, 175 Rodeo Trail, Okanogan, from 3:30-7 p.m. Dec. 13-17. Baskets will be assembled Dec. 14-17.
“We are asking that any food donated come directly from stores, or that you donate directly to the community basket account” at Wells Fargo Bank, said organizers. “We are buying directly from stores and your donation will help support that expense.”
Each basket will contain packaged macaroni and cheese, a five-pound bag of potatoes, flour, rolled oats, rice or noodle dinner mix, stuffing, canned soup, peanut butter, canned tuna, fruit, canned vegetables, dessert mix, brown sugar or syrup, egg noodles, canned main dish such as pork and beans, stew or chili, and a $10-$15 meat certificate.
