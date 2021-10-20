WENATCHEE – The Audubon Society’s 122nd Christmas bird count is planned in December and early January in north central Washington.
Counts, which are open to anyone interested, begin Dec. 14, according to the North Central Washington Audubon Society.
They include (with contact information):
-Bridgeport – Dec. 14, Meredith Spencer, merdave@homenetnw.net or 509-686-7551.
-Leavenworth – Dec. 14, Joe Veverka, joe_veverka@yahoo.com.
-Chelan – Dec. 20, Steve Easley, seasley@nwi.net or 509-682-2318.
-Wenatchee – Dec. 30, Dan Stephens, dstephens@wvc.edu or 509-679-4706.
-Okanogan-Omak – Jan. 2, 2022, Heather Findlay, heather@eaglesun.net or 509-429-8167.
-Twisp – Jan. 2, 2022, Craig Olson, craig96a@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.