A house sparrow sits atop a bird feeder in an Okanogan yard. It’s one of dozens in the neighborhood attracted by the feeders, along with seeds and berries from backyard gardens.

 Al Camp | Special to The Chronicle

WENATCHEE – The Audubon Society’s 122nd Christmas bird count is planned in December and early January in north central Washington.

Counts, which are open to anyone interested, begin Dec. 14, according to the North Central Washington Audubon Society.

They include (with contact information):

-Bridgeport – Dec. 14, Meredith Spencer, merdave@homenetnw.net or 509-686-7551.

-Leavenworth – Dec. 14, Joe Veverka, joe_veverka@yahoo.com.

-Chelan – Dec. 20, Steve Easley, seasley@nwi.net or 509-682-2318.

-Wenatchee – Dec. 30, Dan Stephens, dstephens@wvc.edu or 509-679-4706.

-Okanogan-Omak – Jan. 2, 2022, Heather Findlay, heather@eaglesun.net or 509-429-8167.

-Twisp – Jan. 2, 2022, Craig Olson, craig96a@gmail.com.

