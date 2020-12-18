OMAK - A virtual Christmas recital will go live on Facebook this Saturday, Dec. 19, by students of Okanogan County Music Teachers Association members.
The recital will be available at 6:30 p.m. on the association’s Facebook page.
The association is continuing with activities for members’ students and meets virtually regularly. The fall recital is on the page, too.
Recital teachers and students are:
Joan Smith, piano/piano technician, Republic - Milla Sampsel.
Roz Nau, piano/strings, Tonasket - Adonijah Boguslavsky, Karsen Coe, Savannah Coe, Zion Coleman, Julie Conkle, Amber Eppel, Julie Pruitt, Evelyn Sheller.
Lois Rhoads, piano, Tonasket - Curtis Willson, Jessica Heinlen, Owen and Andrew Weddle, Gwyndolyn Thompson, Lydia Thompson, Violet Thompson, Kael Griner, Jesse Williams, Raci Rothrock, Faith Lusk, Claudia Singer.
Faith Lofthus, piano/strings, Tonasket - Lilibeth Uribe, Eli Buckner, Resi Chapman, Abigail Jovich, Brittany Williams, Ella Gann, Amy Fenison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.