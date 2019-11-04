WENATCHEE - Starting Nov. 1, it will be easier to obtain a permit to cut Christmas trees from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest with the addition of online purchasing.
Forest visitors may purchase permits in person at national forest offices, from participating vendors or online. The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is one of 13 national forests offering permits online through the open forest system pilot program.
Permits purchased online will have to be printed to be valid. More information is available at https://openforest.fs.usda.gov.
Free tree permits are available to fourth-graders as part of the national Every Kid Outdoors initiative. Fourth graders with a valid Every Kid Outdoors pass can get one free holiday tree cutting permit from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Students must present an Every Kid Outdoors pass or a valid paper voucher printed from the Every Kid Outdoors website.
Each tree permit allows its holder to cut one tree, with a tree height limit of 15 feet, or dig a small, live, transplant tree. Permits are limited to two per household. They are non-refundable and are good only in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
Christmas trees cannot be harvested in wilderness areas, campgrounds, developed recreation areas or tree plantations.
Traditional permits are available at all ranger district offices and the forest headquarters in Wenatchee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.