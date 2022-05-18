GRAND COULEE – Culpepper and Merriweather Circus will offer a series of performances in and near Okanogan County the first week of June.
The one-tent circus features big cats, aerialists, bareback horse riders, tight rope walkers and wheel of destiny and clowns.
Two 9o-minute shows will be offered at each site. Organizers said no seat is more than 40 feet from the ring.
Shows are planned in Grand Coulee, Omak and Brewster.
On circus day, events begin with a 9:30 a.m. tent raising and tour. The midway opens at 4 p.m. with pony rides, moon bounce, giant slide, face painting and concession stand.
Performances are at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at each site:
-Grand Coulee – Thursday, June 2, middle school field.
-Omak – Friday, June 3, East Side Park.
-Brewster – Saturday, June 4, lot at Sixth Street and Main Avenue.
Tickets may be purchased at a discount in advance online at Culpepper and Merriweather’s website, cmcircus.com, or at local businesses. For day-of-performance sales, the box office will open an hour before each show.
Local sponsors are Grand Coulee Dam Area, Brewster and Omak chambers of commerce.
