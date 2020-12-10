SPOKANE – Airman 1st Class Brett Clough, son of Bob and Betty Clough of Oroville, has completed the Air National Guard basic training and the security force apprentice course at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.
He is part of the 141st Security Forces Squadron at Fairchild Air Force Base.
He is a 2011 graduate of Oroville High School.
