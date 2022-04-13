WENATCHEE – Several events are planned by Wenatchee Valley College next week in celebration of Earth Day.
The events celebrate sustainability and the natural world. All are free and open to the public, and are on the Wenatchee campus.
They include:
-April 18 - Climate Action Monday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the campus fountain. Non-profit and community partners will attend. Electric vehicle and solar-powered displays are planned, along with carbon footprint reduction activities.
-April 19 - Terrain Tuesday marks the fifth annual Earth Day poetry contest from 1-2 p.m. at The Grove Recital Hall. Canadian eco-poet Matt Rader will visit classes and give a reading alongside the student poetry contest winner.
-April 20 - Zero Waste Wednesday promotes reducing waste and responsible consumption. A waste audit is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to see what and how much WVC throws away and recycles.
-April 21 - Thankful Thursday is a time to show gratitude for natural resources and the well-being received from spending time in nature. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center. A wildflower walk and native plant scavenger hunt are planned at 5:30 p.m. at Jacobsen Preserve trail in Wenatchee.
-April 22 - Earth Day and Slow Fashion Friday. WVC will host a sewing repair studio and join with the YWCA for a clothing swap near the fountain from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A free lunch is planned at noon by the Associated Students of WVC.
Wenatchee River Institute will offer information about its 5:30 p.m. trashion show in the WRI Red Barn.
Virtual film screenings also are planned.
