TONASKET – A college educator from Pullman will give a lecture and perform March 12 at the music studio of Roz Nau.
Yoon-Wha Roh, instructor of piano at Washington State University, will perform selections from the 24 Preludes of Chopin Op. 28 and color scheme Op. 11 by Scriabin at 6 p.m. at the Nau’s studio, 42 E. Winesap St.
Admission will be charged.
“How Scriabin adopted Chopin’s compositional palate, use of figurations and motivic development will be compared side by side in each key, with a reference to Mattheson’s Affect,” said an announcement from the Okanogan County Music Teachers Association.
Roh has degrees from Yonsei University, New England Conservatory, Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University and Indiana University. She has a doctorate of music in piano performance and literature, with minors in theory and art administration.
She has appeared as a soloist with many orchestras, and presented solo and chamber recitals all over the world. Recently, she won first prize in National Artists Concours and received a certificate of special congressional recognition award.
Her visit is hosted by the music teachers association in conjunction with the Washington State Music Association artistry project.
