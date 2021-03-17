OMAK - The Associated Students of Wenatchee Valley College at Omak and the Red Road Association will host “Foods and Families” on March 19.
The presentation, with Dan Nanamkin, runs from 1-2 p.m. via Zoom. The virtual event is free and open to the public.
Participants must register for the Zoom webinar in advance at https://bit.ly/38wohHX. Registered participants will receive a link to watch Nanamkin’s films on Vimeo in advance of the event and a link to join the Zoom portion. No films will be shown during the webinar.
Nanamkin will speak about his awakening at Standing Rock and the work he continues to do across the country, said a college announcement.
According to his website, www.nanamkin.com, “Foods and Families goes back to our sacred creation stories and the teachings of our sacred responsibilities to the Earth. Attendees will come out of this presentation with a deeper understanding of Native culture, connection to the Earth, the foods and the animals, and why the cultural genocide of our people is something that we must not only confront, but most importantly, what we can do to work together.”
Nanamkin is from the Syilx tribe and lives on the Colville Indian Reservation. He has dedicated more than two decades of his life working to empower indigenous youth, families and communities with culture and prevention programs to dismantle the effects of historic trauma and forced assimilation, said the college.
He is working toward self-sustainability and promoting tribal food sovereignty in what he has termed “The Young Warrior Society.” He works with local youth educational groups, regional organizations and community volunteers to create a bridge of hope and awareness for tribal resiliency and breaking down barriers of racism.
He said his hope is to encourage all people to rise to the call beyond themselves and strive to become the warrior's Mother Earth for future generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.