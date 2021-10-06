WENATCHEE – Wenatchee Valley College is hosting events in honor of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month, which began Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15.
Maria Hinojosa will speak at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. She is a Mexican-American journalist, and is the anchor and executive producer of Latino USA on National Public Radio. The presentation may be viewed on YouTube at youtu.be./3vpLHsb5Exs.
The college will host a screening of “Stolen Education” from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, in the Van Tassell Center lounge on the Wenatchee campus. The film documents the story of Mexican-American school children who challenged discrimination in Texas schools in the 1950s and changed the face of education in the Southwest.
A display runs all month in the WVC library. It features new and famous Hispanic/Latinx authors.
