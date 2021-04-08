WENATCHEE - NCW Libraries and Wenatchee Valley College are hosting bestselling author Cristina Henriquez for a virtual program April 15.
The Zoom event is planned at 7 p.m., and is free and open to the public.
Henriquez is the author of “The Book of Unknown Americans,” an award-winning novel about the experiences of immigrants in America. The story takes place in a run-down apartment building in Delaware, home to nine families who arrived in the United States from various South and Central American countries, each looking to better the lives of the next generation.
The novel was a New York Times and Washington Post Notable Book, the Daily Beast novel of the year, a National Public Radio “Great Read,” and chosen one of the best books of the year by Oprah Winfrey, BookPage and School Library Journal.
WVC libraries is hosting an employee book club this spring featuring Henriquez’s novel. After discussing the book virtually, employees will have the opportunity to hear Henriquez speak on April 15.
“We’re excited to partner with NCW Libraries and host this incredible author,” said Jeannie Henkle, WVC director of libraries. “This is an opportunity for our community on and off campus to gather and discuss a book that centers around community, immigration and education – all topics relevant to our region.”
Registration is through the NCW Libraries website, ncwlibraries.org. Copies of the book are available through regional libraries.
