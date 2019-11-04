OLYMPIA - Washington State’s GET program is open for a new enrollment period, providing families an opportunity to start saving for future college costs while their children are young.
The 2019-2020 enrollment period runs through May 31, 2020, with a unit purchase price of $121.
As a 529 prepaid tuition program, the state guarantees that a family’s GET savings will keep pace with in-state tuition and state-mandated fees. GET can be used at nearly any public or private university, community college or technical school in the country.
GET is one of two college savings options offered by Washington College Savings Plans, also known as WA529. The DreamAhead College Investment Plan opened in 2018 to offer additional flexibility for families as they plan for the costs of college.
Information is available at get.wa.gov, 800-955-2318 or GETInfo@wsac.wa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.