GRAND COULEE – The 63rd annual Colorama Festival, featuring rodeos, a parade, vendors and other activities, will be May 9-12 in and around Grand Coulee.
Many activities will be in North Dam Park on Highway 155.
Rainier Amusements Carnival opens at 4 p.m. Thursday to kick off activities. It closes at 9 a.m., but will be open again from 4-9 p.m. Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Presale tickets will be available.
A beer garden runs from 4-9 p.m. Thursday, 4-9 p.m. Friday with music from 7-9 p.m., and 2-11 p.m. Saturday with music from 7-11 p.m. Northwest microbrew beers will be served.
Food, arts and crafts vendors will be open in the park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. More than 60 vendors usually participate.
Also running Friday through Sunday are helicopter rides from 2-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Takeoffs and landings will be on the upper ballfield in North Dam Park.
Next up is a cowboy breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Saturday at the Grand Coulee Senior Center, 203 Main St. Admission will be charged.
The Color Run, a 5K run through North Dam Park, starts at 9 a.m. An entry fee will be charged; each entrant will get a T-shirt.
Registration is available online at www.grandcouleedam.org/colorama.html.
The grand parade is at 11 a.m. Saturday on Midway Avenue, and features bands, riders, floats, fire engines and other entries.
Categories include community, organization/club, business, school band, classic car, hot rod, equestrian and junior. Lineup is at 9:30 a.m. at Center Elementary School Spokane Way. Judging for all categories except equestrian is at 9:30 a.m.; equestrian judging is a 10 a.m.
Raffle buttons will be sold in more than 30 area businesses, with a drawing planned at 1 p.m. Saturday. Each button is numbered. Nearly $1,000 worth of prizes will be awarded.
Performances of the annual Pro-West Rodeo will be at 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ridge Riders Arena, 2209 Alcan Road. Slack will be at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Stick horse racing and mutton bustin’ are planned before each show.
Rodeo events include barrel racing, bareback riding, team roping, bull riding, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling and saddle bronc riding. Each event carries a $1,000 added purse.
Ranch bronc riding is planned at each performance.
Friday is Tough Enough to Wear Pink night in support of the fight against breast cancer.
Cassidy Meng, Moses Lake, is the rodeo queen.
Layton/McMillan Rodeo Co. will provide stock.
