GRAND COULEE – The 65th annual Colorama Festival is set for this weekend, May 6-8, and features music, a parade, professional rodeo and other activities.
Most activities are in North Dam Park, off Highway 155. Activities get underway at noon Friday with a petting zoo.
Friday and Saturday bring a TikTok challenge, along with a vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.
A beer garden, featuring a 7 p.m. karaoke contest Friday and music by Lovestitch at 7 p.m. Saturday. The beer garden will be open from 4-10 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Other activities include a climbing wall and inflatables, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and helicopter rides from 2-8p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
A Saturday morning parade will be on Midway Avenue. Parade judging will be at 9:30 a.m., with equestrian entry judging at 10. The parade begins at 11 a.m.
Categories include community, organization/club, business, school band, classic car, hot rods, equestrian and junior.
A button raffle and music in the park run from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, with the drawing at 1 p.m.
The Colorama Rodeo is back for its 65th year at the Ridge Riders Arena, 22209 Alcan Road, Grand Coulee.
This year it is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Rodeo performances start at 6 p.m. Friday, May 6, and at 4 p.m. Saturday. Events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Colorama Rodeo Queen Talliyah Timentwa will reign over the event.
Trick rider Haley Proctor is expected to make an appearance on May 7.
Tickets are available at coloramaprorodeo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.