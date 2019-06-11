BREWSTER — Go for a run, shoot some hoops, or spit cherry pits at second-ever Cherries Jubilee Saturday, June 15.
Events get underway early Saturday morning with registration for the 3K fun run/walk at 7:45 a.m. The run will begin at 8 a.m. in front of the Armory, 600 Main St.
A registration fee is charged; participants will receive a free T-shirt. Medals will be awarded to the top finishers of the run/walk in the female, male, youth categories.
A 3-on-3 basketball tournament begins at 8 a.m. and will be at the Umpqua Bank parking lot, 601 W. Main Ave.
Line up for the parade starts at 9:30 a.m. at the American Legion, 203 E. Main, with the parade to follow at 10 a.m. along Main Street.
A car show will follow immediately along Main Street.
Live music is planned on a stage at the Armory. Washington State Nashville Stars will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Performers will include Zoe Butler of Warden, Olivia Kinzle of Moses Lake; Cicely Beckman of Richland; Jose Lopez of Ephrata; Melanie McAllister of Oroville; Sara Zirkle of Yakima; and special quest singer Kimmy Sanders of Warden
Local songwriter Brittany Jean will follow from 4-6 p.m.
A cherry dessert contest is planned at the Brewster Senior Center, 109 S Bridge St. Desserts can be dropped off between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with judging to follow at 1 p.m.
Other all day events include vendors, kids’ games, cherry pie sales and a cherry pit spitting contest. The winners from each cherry spitting contest will compete in a “spit off” at 3:30 p.m. for a trophy.
A wine and beer garden will also be on site.
For more information,
see brewsterwachamber.com, or email brewsterwachamber@gmail.com.
