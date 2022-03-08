OMAK – Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus, plus several guest artists, are slated to perform at 3 p.m. March 26 in the Omak Performing Arts Center.
The concert will feature family favorites. Admission will be charged; youngsters 15 and under will be admitted free.
Special guests are:
-Kori Thornton, who will perform “Straight Up.” The has been nominated for a Native American Music Award.
-Dan Nanamkin, who will perform on flute and give an inspirational presentation of Native American traditional knowledge and values.
-Citizens, a native drum group.
-Karen and Gil, who will perform two songs.
The chorus will perform “We Rise,” composed by Adam Mitchell in 2020, to remind people they need to rise together to achieve dreams. Karen Harris will accompany the chorus on guitar.
The next selection will be “The Dream Keeper,” by Rollo Dilworth. Dilworth, a prolific and powerful African American writer, expresses social issues and concerns. Tim Alley will accompany on percussion.
Another choral selection is “Puff The Magic Dragon,” originally performed by Peter, Paul and Mary. Alley will accompany on percussion.
The chorus also will sing “The Clouds,” words and music by Cynthia Gray, and “Hisakata No,” (In the Peaceful Light), a traditional Japanese song of spring and blossoms by Ruth Morris Gray.
“West Side Story Selections,” by Leonard Bernstein and arranged by Jack Mason, will begin the orchestra portion of the program, followed by “Lennon – A Tribute to the Music of John Lennon,” by John Lennon and arranged by Roland Barrett.
“Ode to Joy Festival,” one of the most performed pieces of music by Ludwig van Beethoven and arranged by Todd Parrish, also is planned.
