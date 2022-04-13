OMAK - A pair of concerts will highlight former Washington State Nashville Country Star contestants Saturday, April 16, in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 20 S. Cedar St.
“The Night Riders are going to play, and it’s going to be a Nashville reunion/Entertainment Extravaganza,” said organizer Ed Lisenbey.
A classic country show will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a rock and roll show at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $10 per show, or $15 for both shows.
From 1993 to 2005, Lisenbey organized Entertainment Extravaganza, before transitioning to Washington State Nashville Country Star – a statewide singing contest.
“When you count all of that up, that’s like 30 different seasons,” he said.
But when the pandemic struck, the organization was forced to rearrange plans abruptly for the remainder of the 2020 season.
“They (the state) shut us down, literally, two weeks before our semifinals,” he said. “It’s been three full years from the time we last set foot” in the Omak Performing Arts Center.
He said the reunion show will highlight fan favorite performances, along with a few special tributes and special guests. One of those guests will be Lisenbey’s son, Eddie Lisenbey.
Other artists on the bill to perform include Kiana Kendall, April Lawson, Melanie McAllister, Jose Lopez, Arthur Keast, Audre Belt and Brock Hires.
“I’m hoping people are ready to get out,” he said. “There’s no limitations regarding COVID, unless something changes.”
Washington State Nashville Country Star is a high school signing competition founded by Lisenbey in 2005. He was inspired by the former national TV show “Nashville Star.”
The contest, with contestants primary from the Okanogan Valley, expanded into a statewide competition in 2010.
More information is available at wanashvillecoutnrystar.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.