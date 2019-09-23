CONCONULLY – The annual Stew and Brew competition and chow-down event will be Saturday, Sept. 28.
The event, in the Community Hall, 209 N. Main St., runs from 1-3:30 p.m.
A variety of stews and beverages will be featured. Those attending can vote for their favorite stew, brew and display.
Admission will be charged. Each paying customer will receive a commemorative glass.
About 200 people attended last year’s event. The stew winner was Comstock Motel’s German stew.
Other entries included Italian, Southwest, beef, and fish and seafood stews from Conconully Fire Department, Liar’s Cove, Red Rock Saloon and Conconully Chamber of Commerce, respectively.
The brew winner was Yakima-based Tieton Cider Works’ apricot cider. Other entries came from Ole Swede Cider Works, Havillah; Burwood Brewery, Walla Walla; Bale Breaker Brewing Co., Yakima; Leavenworth Brewery and Icicle Brewing, Leavenworth, and Paradise Creek Brewery, Pullman.
Best presentation award went to Red Rock Saloon.
