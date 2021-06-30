WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, has announced launch of the annual Central Washington Congressional App Challenge.
The challenge is open to all middle and high school students who live in or attend school in the district. Students may participate as individuals or in teams of up to four.
“The Congressional App Challenge is an excellent opportunity for the students of our district to demonstrate their talent and creativity,” said Newhouse. “I strongly encourage all students who are interested in or passionate about the STEM field to create and submit an app.”
Entries may be submitted through Nov. 1. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and given congressional recognition. Their apps will be featured in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C, on house.gov, and on the Congressional App Challenge website, https://newhouse.house.gov/services/congressional-app-challenge.
Additional prizes will be announced, Newhouse said.
