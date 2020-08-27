WENATCHEE – Okanogan resident Barbara Conner-Reed will be the featured artist at Two Rivers Gallery, 102 N. Columbia St., from Sept. 2-27.
“This showing will contain a combination of approximately 30 of my paintings of traditional pastel landscapes and abstract work,” she said. “Many of their 67 or more members will be displaying some of their fantastic art, also.”
Conner-Reed said she plans to be at the gallery Sept. 2 and probably at other times during the show.
She is largely self-taught and has won numerous awards. She paints in pastels, liquid inks and oils, and does landscapes and impressionism.
