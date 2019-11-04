OLYMPIA – Coulee City is getting a state grant to build a veterans’ memorial.
The project is one of nine selected for funding by the Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee.
Community organizations, non-profits, cities or other municipalities submitted applications detailing how they would use the funds to honor veterans or their families in their communities.
Grant money is raised through the sale of Veterans Remembrance Emblems, which include campaign ribbons or military awards, and are stickers that can be placed on Washington license plates.
Other projects receiving funding are:
-Edmonds Post 8870 Veterans of Foreign Wars, Edmonds Veterans Plaza.
-Northshore Schools Foundation, monument to students who died in armed conflicts.
-Town of Concrete, memorial markers honoring military service men and women.
-Spokane County, to help restore the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
-City of George, memorial flagpole monument at city hall.
-Washington Gold Star Mothers, Gold Star families memorial monument along the I-5 corridor.
-American-Vietnamese War Memorial Alliance, Auburn Vietnam Memorial.
-Fletcher-Wittenborn Post 9106 Veterans of Foreign Wars, Forks Gold Star families memorial monument.
