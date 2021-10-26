SPOKANE - The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means there are extra factors to consider when planning trick or treat activities, according to the American Red Cross.
“Halloween is one of the most popular holidays in the U.S. and with most communities returning to normal activities this school year, people should expect a higher volume of visitors in search of tricks and treats,” said Alex Dieffenbach, Northwest Region CEO. “Whether you’re handing out goodies or going door-to-door, with just a few simple considerations you can make sure your family and those around you are safe and sound.”
For trick or treaters:
-Make your cloth mask part of your costume. A costume mask is not a safe substitute for a cloth mask. Avoid wearing a costume mask over a cloth mask as it can make breathing difficult.
-Plan outdoor activities and avoid indoor events where the risk of virus transmission is higher.
-Bring hand sanitizer along and use it after touching objects or other people. Wash your hands after getting home.
-Avoid trick or treating in large groups, and keep a distance from others around the neighborhood.
-Make sure trick or treaters can see and be seen. Give kids a flashlight to light their way and consider adding reflective tape to costumes and bags.
-Plan the trick-or-treat route in advance and make sure adults know where their children are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door to door.
-It’s not only vampires and monsters people have to look out for. Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.
-Walk only on sidewalks, not in the street. Avoid running. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cross between parked cars.
-Visit only homes that have a porch light on, and never go inside.
-Make sure a grown-up checks the goodies before eating. Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and choking hazards. Discard any items with unfamiliar brand names.
For treat givers;
-Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
-Avoid direct contact with trick or treaters by setting up an area with individually bagged treats for kids to take. Wash hands before handling treats.
-Maintain a distance and wear a cloth mask.
-Light the area well so young visitors can see.
-Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.
