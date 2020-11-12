OMAK – Paschal Sherman Indian School’s plans for restarting in-person instruction were scuttled by an increase in COVID-19 cases in Okanogan County.
“It has been decided by the PSIS School board that the reopen plan for Nov. 2 is canceled,” said a recent school announcement.
The board and administration continue to watch COVID numbers.
Classes continue to be conducted remotely.
