SANDSTONE, MN — Three cougar cubs that were captured, escaped, captured and recaptured in the Methow Valley last month, have been relocated to the Wildcat Sanctuary.
“It’s a happy ending to a sad story,” Wildcat Sanctuary Founder and Executive Director Tammy Thies said. “As a sanctuary, we are saddened when animals can’t remain in the wild.”
The cubs were found to be younger than six months and unable to survive on their own without their mother. State Department of Fish and Wildlife Sgt. Dan Christensen said the cubs were not a threat at the time, so the agency was looking into options to avoid euthanizing the cubs.
After the cubs were captured from under the deck of a Winthrop home late January, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife agents transported the cubs to Wenatchee, where cougar and bear specialist Richard Beausoleil began his search for an Association of Zoo and Aquarium accredited zoo or sanctuary to take the cubs to.
The cubs were delivered to the sanctuary Feb. 3 via air cargo in a large metal crate through Delta Airlines from Seattle. The cubs were found to be two males and one female. The cougars were neutered and spayed Feb. 11.
According to Fish and Wildlife, a female cougar killed in early January may have been the mother of the orphaned cubs. The female cougar was spotted in town, deemed a safety risk due to its location and was euthanized.
The female cougar was healthy and not pregnant or lactating, according to a necropsy report.
DNA samples were taken from the deceased female cougar and from the cubs, but the analysis has not yet been completed.
Thies said the female cub is the smallest of the group but appears to be the alpha of the group.
“She’s feisty,” Thies said. “She’ll tell us off with a big hiss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.