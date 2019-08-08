OMAK – A full range of dancing, drumming and stick game competitions is planned this week during the annual Omak Stampede Indian Encampment.
Dancing and drumming will be in the dance arbor at the east end of East Side Park. Stick games and a variety of vendors selling arts, crafts, food and other items will be nearby.
Admission is free to all events.
Host drum is Firestone. Master of ceremonies is Sonny Quinto and the arena director is Walt Williams.
Activities begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, with memorials and giveaways.
Friday’s grand entry is at 7 p.m., with competition in dancing and drumming beginning afterward. Outgoing Miss Omak Stampede Indian Encampment Michelle Stanger will host the teen girls’ traditional special.
Friday brings grand entries at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and a dinner break at 5 p.m.
Suicide Race owners and jockeys will be honored during the afternoon session, which also features a tiny tots special, hosted by outgoing encampment Brave Royal Marchand-Williams; cowgirl special for dancers 16 and younger, hosted by outgoing Lil’ Miss Omak Stampede Indian Encampment Sharmiah Brisbois, and girls’ jingle special for competitors 7-12, hosted by outgoing Junior Miss Encampment Phenyx Marchand.
The evening session features a veterans’ honor dance after the grand entry. A committee hand drum special features prayer for all those fighting drug and alcohol addiction.
Dance competition features a variety of styles for competitors of all ages.
Open stick games are planned Thursday and Friday.
A $15,000 added purse is offered for the stick game competition, which features teams of three to five players. An entrance fee will be charged.
Registration is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday for the main tournament.
Sunday features a kids’ tournament, for those age 17 and younger, with a $2,500 payout. No entry fees will be charged of youth teams with three to five players each.
On Sunday, a three-man tournament is planned with a $2,500 added purse. Entry fees will be charged.
Organizers stress that the encampment is a cultural, family event. No drugs or alcohol are allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.