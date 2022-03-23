OKANOGAN – Students in the Dawg Stars drama club at Okanogan High School will stage the puppet comedy “Einstein’s Brains” through this weekend.
The play opened March 17 and continues through March 24. Curtain time is 7 p.m. March 24, 25 and 26 in the school cafetorium. Admission is by donation; $10 is suggested.
In the play, sci-fi geek and pizza delivery boy Otto must make the most important delivery of all time when the mad scientist Dr. Harvey Thomas gives Otto and his talking dog, Swamp Thing, the task of safely delivering Einstein's brain to a college in Berkeley, where it will be properly studied.
“This fun and fantastic show is a long time coming,” said a school announcement. “Two years ago, on March 17, the Dawg Stars shuttered their production of Shakespeare's ‘A Midsummer Night's Dream’ due to COVID, and this is the first live production since.
“The acters have waited for two years to entertain, and they are eager to perform for you.”
Cast members are Liam Mills, Dr. Frankenstein; Katlin Finlayson, Igor; Hayden Swartsel, Otto; Bridgett Blayne, Swamp Thing; Vada Watson, Mr. Whizzer; Marz Quintasket, Pizza Whiz employee; Liam Mills, Dr. Harvey; Gracie Huerty, Prof. Kinky Horder; Daisy Berthelson, Young Dr. Harvey; Marz Quintasket, Eaauyerruaewrrghhhhg; Katlin, Evelyn Einstein; Liam Mills, Einstein’s real brain.
Puppeteer/actors are Allie Eylar, Einstein’s Brain; Vada Watson, Gorge; Marz Quintasket, Gone; Madison Hamblen, Ring-o; Asher, Dura; Manolo Ornelas-Gomez, Madder.
Rose Weagant is the director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.