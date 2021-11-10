OMAK – Today, Nov. 10, is the last day to order a Dutch apple crumb pie from the Omak High School FFA group.
Students make the pies from scratch as a fundraiser. Adamarys Montoya is chairwoman.
As of Nov. 2, the group had sold about 835 pies, up from last year’s COVID-impacted sales of 690 pies. The record is 960; the group has set a cap of 1,000 pies.
Apples were donated by the Freese family of Omak and cold storage by American Produce Express, Okanogan.
“Kathleen Allen has assisted us with her expertise and famous recipe since the start of this fundraiser” several years ago, Lewis said.
Pies will be ready to pick up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov 20 at the Career and Technical Education Building on West Second Avenue by the greenhouse, said adviser Elaine Lewis.
Proceeds will go toward sending members to convention and chapter operations, Lewis said.
Pies can be ordered via the Omak FFA Facebook page, by contacting an FFA member or by emailing Lewis at elewis@omaksd.org.
