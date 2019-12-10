OMAK – Three sharing/giving tree projects are underway in the Omak and Nespelem areas during the Christmas season, with deadlines fast approaching.
The Sharing Tree, coordinated by the Okanogan Valley Soroptimist Club, has a Dec. 20 deadline.
The tree, in its 34th year, is at North Cascades Bank, 721 Okoma Drive.
People can pluck tags from the tree and fulfill holiday wishes of local children from families in need.
Donors are asked to pick a tag – made by a student at East Omak Elementary School – and fulfill one or more holiday gift wishes listed on the tag. Wrapped gifts, with the tag attached, can be returned to the tree.
Gifts will be distributed just before Christmas.
No names are used on the tags. The state Department of Social and Health Services’ Omak office provides wish information – desired gifts, plus age and gender - from client children.
Donors are asked to sign out their selected tags with bank tellers.
The Tree of Giving, to assist clients of the Support Center, is set up in the lobby of The Chronicle, 618 Okoma Drive, Omak.
People wanting to help children and adults can pick a tag off the tree, fulfill the recipient’s Christmas list and return the wrapped gift, with tag attached, by 4 p.m. Dec. 13. This year’s tree has 120 tags; as of Dec. 6, dozens remained on the tree.
The Support Center assists victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes.
A third tree project, the Tree of Sharing, is available at the Lucy F. Covington Government Center, 21 Colville St.
In the lobby, people can pick up a gift tag bearing the wish of the person in need. The wrapped gift should be dropped off at the front desk with the receipt.
A drawing for a paid day off is planned. The day off is for Colville tribal employees only.
Gifts go to tribal child and family services to benefit children and adults.
The deadline is Dec. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.