OMAK – A Valentine’s weekend dinner theater, with proceeds benefiting Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus, will feature the play “The Love List.”
The play runs Feb. 14-16, with dinner at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15, and 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Okanogan Grange Hall, 305 Tyee St. Performances will be at 7 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.
Admission will be charged.
The play, by Norm Foster, will be directed by Douglas Leese and is a production of Dramatic Escape.
A second weekend of the production will be Feb. 21-23 at the Pastime Brewery, 1307 Main St., Oroville. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. Feb. 23, with performances an hour after each dinner serving.
