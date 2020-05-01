OMAK – A display featuring photographs of Omak High School student leaders is featured at Pixie Salon, 23 N. Main St.
“These students have done a great job this year leading the school in several events,” said Soni Klimek of the high school. “This includes homecoming, spirit week, assemblies, food drive, and more events that the student body would engage in.”
The group is advised by Randy Smith.
“He leads this group of students in the decisions that need to be made concerning activities, budget and leading the school,” Klimek said.
The group includes:
Associated student body – Giselle Arciniega, president; Zintia Lopez, vice president; Maribel Rivera, senior treasurer; Erik Sanchez Delgado, junior treasurer; Mariah Campos, secretary; Sidney Nichols, senior board representative; Tyler Sam, junior board representative; Natali Medina Martinez, activity council person.
Senior class – Perla Meza, president; Tanner Sackman, vice president; Gizelle Arciniega, treasurer; Aaron Black, secretary.
Junior class – Adam Hendrick, president; Mayra Silva, vice president; Abigail Levanel, treasurer; Natali Media Martinez, secretary.
Sophomore class – Gabriela Sanabria, president; Estrella Delgado Lopez, vice president; Paola Conesa Caquias, treasurer; Hailey Smith, secretary.
Freshman class – Genesi Arciniega, president; Joshua Arnold, vice president; Cassidy Coffell, treasurer; Aspen Hoover, secretary.
Leadership students – Anabel Chavez-Ibarra, Coley Christoph, Reilly Davis, Emma Haeberle, Trece Hendrickson, Tanya Ibarra, Chloe Levi, Cantaya Mendoza, Caleb Richter, Reyna Rodriguez, Sky Romero, Jessica Sandoval and Fredy Velasco-Ortega.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.