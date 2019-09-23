WINTHROP - Methow Valley School District is getting two $5,000 grants to assist its music program.
The Community Foundation of North Central Washington is making the grants.
One supports Methow Valley Elementary School and Cascadia Methow Music Association and the other will go to the Liberty Bell High School concert and jazz bands.
“The grants are intended to support the district's efforts to provide all students with a free and appropriate public education, inclusive of music instruction, free of fees,” said the district.
That includes renting or purchasing musical instruments.
The district acknowledged the foundation, Cascadia, private music teacher Pam Hunt, elementary music teacher Mark Johnson and Liberty Bell music teacher Matt Armbrust “for their efforts to remove economic barriers, ensuring all students can access music instruction, free of charge.”
