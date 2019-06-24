OMAK - The Okanogan County Artists Association is seeking donations to help support the Western and Native Art Show.
It will run from Aug. 8-11 during Omak Stampede weekend at the Omak Elks Lodge, 110 S. Ash St.
The show attracts artists from around the Pacific Northwest.
All donations go to help with the rent, awards, the artists’ reception and advertising, and are tax-deductible, said an association announcement.
“We are a small non-profit and can't afford to sponsor this show on our own,” said the group. “Any donations, no matter how small, are very welcome.”
Group members will visit businesses throughout the area from June 25 to Aug. 1 with posters and donation letters.
Individuals may help by sending a check to OCAA, P.O. Box 1090, Omak, WA 98841.
Volunteers also are needed, said the group. More information is available from Karyl Hubbard, publicity, 826-3385, or Tina Tharp, show chairwoman, tharp49@gmail.com.
