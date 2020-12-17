OMAK – The city and chamber of commerce plan a “Downtown is Magic” Santa event and fireworks display this Saturday, Dec. 19.
A Santa meet-and-greet drive-through is from 1-3 p.m. in East Side Park. Santa will be at the Omak Stampede Company Store souvenir store so children can tell him and Mrs. Claus what they want for Christmas.
Organizers will give away 600 goodie bags of crafts and treats.
People must remain in their vehicles. No walk-ups or roaming will be allowed.
“Volunteer elves will bring your goodies to the car,” said organizers.
At 5:45 p.m., fireworks will be set off in the park. People are asked to keep social distances, wear masks and not gather in groups.
