OMAK – A drive-by luminary memorial is planned Nov. 4 in East Side Park.
The event starts at 5 p.m.
Organizer Ali Becker with Frontier Home Health and Hospice said event will allow community members to drive into the pool entrance to the park and then along a luminary lantern trail.
“This will be a moment of pause, a chance to reflect and know you matter, your loved ones matter, and you are all honored,” Becker said. “The winter/holiday season can be challenging times for those who have lost a loved one and we hope this will bring people together to remember while still requiring to social distance.”
