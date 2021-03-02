Thorp lands in Loomis, plants alfalfa, grapes and tree fruit
Loomis and surrounds are known for cattle, orchards and good fishing, not for peanuts.
But more than 100 years ago, a Loomis man gave goobers a go, apparently with some success.
Alvin R. Thorp, one of the first outside settlers of Okanogan County, passed through the area as early as 1869, but settled north of Loomis a few years later.
Thorp was born Dec. 22, 1832, in Missouri to Thomas and Elizabeth (Still) Thorp as the oldest of 13 children, according to the 1904 “History of North Washington,” an illustrated history of Stevens, Ferry, Okanogan and Chelan counties. His ancestors came from Virginia, moved to Kentucky and then to Missouri.
“Mr. Thorp grew up on a farm, having few advantages in those days as compared with the opportunities of the boys in this age,” said an obituary from the Palmer Mountain Prospector reprinted in the Jan. 11, 1907, issue of The Leavenworth Echo.
He left home in Missouri on May 6, 1852, and headed across the plains toward California with his uncle, Joseph F. Still, said “History of North Washington.”
“He drove an ox team all the way and finally arrived in Placer County on Aug. 27, where he spent some time freighting,” the book continued.
Thorp followed mining in the San Jose Valley, and in 1858 “he joined the stampede to Frazer River, British Columbia, to try his fortune in a new gold field,” the Prospector said.
“It was with great credit to himself that he made his way through the then-deep wilderness and gave his attention to prospecting and mining,” said the illustrated history. “He remained there enduring all the hardships and privations known to the pioneer and miner.”
He moved to Rock Creek, B.C., north of Chesaw on the Kettle River, in 1869, gave up mining and operated pack trains into the mining camps. In 1871 he made an overland trip to Omaca, near the Alaska boundary.
“This journey was attended with extreme suffering, for they were blocked in the ice and caught in snow storms,” said the illustrated history. “As they fell short of provisions it was a struggle between life and death, and a question whether they would ever get out of the wilderness alive.”
After returning, Thorp lived in Marcus, Stevens County.
“At that time there were very few people in this whole northwestern part of the Inland Empire,” said the book.
He then moved to a log cabin on Sinlahekin Creek, near Loomis, where he farmed and raised stock until around 1903 or 1904, when he bought “an excellent farm” on Palmer Mountain, said the obituary.
During his time in Okanogan County, he packed his supplies from Walla Walla and later from Sprague, and went to Fort Colville to pick up his mail, the history book said.
“He has watched the coming of pioneers one after another, until finally the country has become one of the prosperous and well-settled sections of the Northwest,” the book continued.
At some point, he married a Native woman, Julia Cecile, and they had a son, Charles M. Thorp, in 1878. Another child, Seccel, was born in 1872 and died in 1906, according to ourfamtree.org.
Alvin Thorp was reputed to have one of the best farms in Okanogan County, according to the illustrated history. His land had plenty of water from one of the oldest irrigation rights on Toats Coulee Creek.
“He can raise any of the products of this latitude and has an abundance of grapes, peaches, apples and general farm produce,” according to the book. “Mr. Thorp has cut as high as four crops of alfalfa in one year on one piece of land, and he usually harvests three.”
Thorp also raised experimental crops which, perhaps as a nod to his roots in the South, included peanuts.
“History of North Washington” said Thorp “has made a good success in raising peanuts” despite first planting roasted ones.
He “failed to have very good success with that variety,” the book reported.
Peanuts can be raised in Washington, and around 15 years ago Washington State University began experimenting with them in the Tri-Cities area, according to WSU Insider from Nov. 30, 2007. The yield was 1,922-4,096 pounds per acre; the national average was about 3,200 pounds per acre, according to the publication.
In 2012, the Seattle Times reported on a Kingston-based roastery using peanuts grown near Moses Lake.
The “History of North Washington” profile of Thorp termed him “one of the well-to-do men of Okanogan County,” and said he “has always shown himself a man possessed of unswerving integrity, and has displayed sagacity and industry in his labors.”
As an illustration of Thorp’s integrity, the obituary reported that Thorp took in a longtime friend, Michael W. Burns, about 1889 after learning Burns was destitute. Burns lived with Thorp until his death in 1906, just three days before Thorp died.
“Five or six weeks ago Mr. Thorp met with an accident on his ranch on Palmer Mountain, by which a rib was fractured,” said the Palmer Mountain Prospector joint obituary for Thorp and Burns. “He caught cold and suffered severely for some time.
“He came down town just before Christmas to spend the holidays, and with that indifference to the elements that mark the life of those familiar with exposure, and believing themselves immune from any evil results of the change of temperatures, he carelessly exposed himself, and caught more cold that rapidly developed into pneumonia.”
A doctor treated him, “but from the very first no hope was held out for his recovery, and the sturdy old timer, who had faced danger time and again, seemed to realize that the end was near,” the obituary continued.
His friends and members of the Eagles helped make his last hours comfortable. Thorp died Dec. 31, 1906. He was 74.
“With the close of the old year there passed away one of the oldest and best known pioneers of northern Okanogan County, a rugged prototype of the early settler of the West, one endowed with many sterling virtues, a man universally liked and so far as known without a single enemy,” said the obituary.
Thorp, his wife and two children all are buried in the Loomis Mountain View Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.