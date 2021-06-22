Curlew got its start more than in the late 1890s after the old North Half of the Colville Indian Reservation was opened.
According to “History of North Washington,” an illustrated history of Stevens, Ferry, Okanogan and Chelan counties, by 1904 Curlew was a small village 20 miles north of Republic on the Washington and Great Northern and Kettle Valley railroads. It was built on the Kettle River at Curlew Creek.
“Many years prior to the advent of white men in the Colville reservation the Indians operated a flat-boat ferry at this place,” according to the illustrated history. “Starting their craft at a point above the eddy of the Kettle River, the … men would allow their boat to be carried downstream, and at a convenient spot, by the use of paddles, would dexterously swing the boat to the desired landing.”
In fall 1896, a few months after the North Half was opened to mineral entry, Spokane real estate dealer G.S. Helphry and a Davenport merchant by the name of Walters rented a log cabin and established a general mercantile store, according to the illustrated history.
“Their stock of goods at first was limited, but the rush of prospectors to the reservation contributed to the upbuilding of a good business,” the book said.
Other stores followed to supply prospectors on Eureka Creek, where Republic now is located, and other prospectors’ camps in the area.
Walters disposed of his interest in the store to Helphry’s brother. By 1904, the business was known as Helphry Brothers.
The first building was erected in the new town in spring 1897, according to the illustrated history.
C.H. Lewis opened a restaurant and developed a hotel.
That same year a cable ferry was constructed across the Kettle River to replace the flat-boat ferry.
“This ferry remained in use until 1901, when a substantial bridge was thrown across the river at this point,” according to the book.
That bridge, a “corduroy” bridge made of logs, was destroyed in a flood and the current bridge was erected in 1908. The bridge was disassembled in 2006, refurbished, and reassembled and reopened in 2007. It’s on the National Register of Historic Places.
In the early days, mail was distributed from a private post office after being brought in from Nelson, the nearest post office. In 1898, a U.S. post office was established, with G.S. Helphry as the first postmaster.
Curlew lost six buildings to fire in 1903, with the loss estimated at about $3,000, according to the illustrated history.
During 1902, owing to construction of the two railroads, “Curlew enjoyed most prosperous times and many new business enterprises were placed afoot,” according to the illustrated history. “The town gained a population of several hundred people.”
By 1904, with a population of around 200, the town had two general stores, a gentlemen’s furnishing and dry goods store, two livery stables, two saloons, a hotel, several other business houses and a sawmill.
The hotel, the Ansorge, was built in 1903 next to the Great Northern Railway. Among its lodgers was Henry Ford, who stayed there while visiting relatives in the area.
The hotel, now a museum, still stands.
Curlew also boated Ferry County’s richest agricultural lands, according to the illustrated history.
A valuable mineral belt also was in the area, with the Drummer Mine as the principal property.
“From Curlew the Great Northern Railway Co. has surveyed an extension to the coast, and doubtless some day this line will be constructed as proposed,” said the history. “The right of way from Curlew to Midway, B.C., has been secured.”
Canadian-born railroad magnate James J. Hill wanted to add southern British Columbia to the territory served by his Great Northern Railway, so he built onto an existing line starting in Marcus, Stevens County, according to Bruce A. Wilson in “Late Frontier: A History of Okanogan County, Washington.”
The railroad ran northward to Grand Forks, B.C., back into the United States to serve Curlew and Republic, then headed across the border again to Rock Creek and Bridesville. It re-entered the United States and ran through Molson to Oroville.
Hill then extended the line up the Similkameen River to Princeton, B.C., and then along the Tulameen River to Coalmont and Brookmere.
Hill’s dream of a railroad from coastal British Columbia to Spokane never materialized, as he came into conflict with the Kettle Valley Railway, a part of the Canadian Pacific venture, for the ability to run into western British Columbia.
Both Hill and the Kettle Valley built their lines into Republic in the early years of the 20th century.
Later, as revenue dropped for the Washington and Great Northern, two passenger trains and one freight daily between Oroville and Spokane were reduced to one mixed train three days a week, according to Wilson.
Great Northern abandoned Oroville-Molson service in 1931 and Molson-Curlew runs in 1935. Service west of Oroville to Keremeos continued until 1972, when flooding on the Similkameen River washed out sections of track.
In 2006, Kettle Falls International Railway abandoned the 28.5-mile San Poil-Danville line, ending railroad service to Curlew. The railroad bed now is the Ferry County Rail Trail.
During Prohibition, Curlew was a pickup point for moonshine dropped into the Kettle River. The community’s Barrel Derby pays homage to the moonshine days.
