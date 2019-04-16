NESPELEM – The 10th annual Earth Day celebration is planned Friday, April 19, at the celebration grounds.
The Colville Confederated Tribes event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the grounds at the intersection of Highway 155 and Lower Columbia River Road.
Although Earth Day is officially recognized on April 22 around the world, tribal officials said they decided to have their event on April 19 to avoid scheduling conflicts with surrounding communities planning their events on April 22.
“Earth Day is the tribes’ largest educational outreach event on the Colville reservation and the students from local schools look forward to participating,” said the Earth Day Committee.
The event will feature more than 55 booths with information and free items.
A presentation of the colors starts at 10 a.m. with the tribal color guard and veterans participating. An opening prayer will be offered at 10:30 a.m. by Citizens Drum Group.
Winners of local school contests will be announced at 11 a.m. Community member recognitions are planned.
Lunch, open to everyone, is planned at noon, with hot dogs, chips, beverages and dessert offered.
Door prize winners will be announced at 1 p.m. Winners must be present to claim a prize.
Closing will be at 1:30 p.m.
