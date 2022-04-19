TWISP – Methow Recycles plans an Earth Day festival April 23 at the Doran Ranch.
The fundraiser event runs from 3-8 p.m. and will celebrate 20 years of reducing waste in Okanogan County, said Methow Recycles.
The organization’s first-ever Earth Day event features live music from Emily McVicker, Riverside Blues Band and Ken Bevis, plus slam poetry, dancing, a repair cafe, upcycled art, kids’ parade, vendors and more.
Saskatoon Kitchens will team up with Fork food truck to provide food. A beer tent will offer local beer, wine and a special cocktail.
Repair cafe will run from 4-6 p.m. Volunteer fixers will offer a range of free repairs for electrical and mechanical items sewing and tool sharpening.
People can purchase Methow-made and Methow-grown products from vendors such as Intertwined Designs, Willowbrook Farm, Emily Post Pottery, upfashioned and more.
Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets.
Admission will be charged. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free with a paying adult. Tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com or in person at Methow Recycles.
Proceeds go to Methow Recycles programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.