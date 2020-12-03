OMAK - Zoom concerts are planned in mid-December by students at East Omak Elementary School.
Theme for the Dec. 17 events is “Snowflakes and Bells,” said music teacher Leslie Clough. Third-graders will perform at 5:39 p.m., fourth-graders at 6 p.m. and fifth-graders at 6:30 p.m.
The format will be “very different” from the usual concerts, she said.
Zoom link for the concerts is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86195537446?pwd=SWhHSVc3b0o3NFZVd1lYZ2ZTLzZuZz09, and the meeting ID is 861 9553 7446 with the passcode “music.”
Those interested in joining in also can send their email address to lclough@omaksd.org 15 minutes before the concert begins. Clough said she would email back a link to click on to join.
