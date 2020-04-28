TONASKET – The application deadline for the Okanogan County ecology scholarship has been extended to May 15.
The previous deadline was May 1.
Four $1,000 awards will go to high school and college age students and individuals who have participating in ecology studies or projects in agriculture, fish and wildlife management, transportation, energy sources, recycling, sustainable industries, health and medicine, or others to which ecological ideals may be applied, said organizers.
Candidates are asked to respond in writing to questions on the form and provide one or two references. Applications may be supplemented with creative ideas or projects, including audio/visual documentation or artwork.
Interested students should contact their school counseling centers to receive an online or paper application.
Forms must be mailed to the Okanogan County Ecology Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1864, Tonasket, WA 98855. More information is available from Andy Jones, 509-486-2333.
