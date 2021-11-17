WENATCHEE – Several area educators have received classroom grants from the North Central Education Foundation.
Donations from organizations, businesses and individuals funded the awards. Donors acknowledged the challenges teachers have faced in response to COVID-19 restrictions.
Grants were made to 155 teachers from four counties in the areas of history/social studies, cultural awareness, financial education, social studies/geology/environmental, wellness/social emotion/health, literacy, music/arts and STEAM/STEM.
Okanogan and northern Douglas County educators getting grants include:
Cultural awareness – LeeAnn Schrock, Omak, multicultural classroom libraries.
Financial education – Susan Duclos, Grand Coulee Dam, “Preparing for Your Future!”
Cultural awareness/social studies/geology/environmental – Amanda Jenkins, April Cole, Brian L. Ellis, James Caddy, Tonasket, phenomenon for families; Amy Becker, Brewster, hatching chicks; Patricia Dagnon, Tonasket, butterfly mosaic.
Health/social emotional and behavior wellness – Chelsea Freeman, Tonasket, change for the better; Jackie Gliddon, project hydration; Jacob Wicken, Methow Valley, SEL with puppets; Joy McCulley, Pateros, FCCLA enrichment; Kara Thornton, Okanogan, kinesthetic/movement classroom; Talicia Miller-Poole, Pateros, healthy snack; Whitney Massart, Tonasket, locomotor active.
Literacy – Abbie Gebbers, Brewster, pen pals through the year; Roxanne Cummings, Oroville, readers become leaders.
Music/arts – Clifford Bresee, Coulee-Hartline, the show must go on; Dean Busching, Brewster, drawing can be sketchy; Jan Farnsworth, Tonasket, Tiger Cubs Bucket Club; Kim Odell, Methow Valley, who are we … the ILC; Lissa Mensik, Tonasket, displaying student artwork within the community; Scott Olson, Tonasket, Gyotaku salmon prints.
STEAM – Annea Brown, Brewster, forensic science lab kits; Brooke DeVlieg, Methow Valley, owl pellets; Cheri Wahl, Tonasket, words that stick; Debbie Bays, Nespelem, table top/paddle whiteboards; Evelia Zabreznik, Tonasket, life cycle of butterflies/butterfly unit; Kari Alexander, Tonasket, words that stick; Mary Avalos, Bridgeport, stories with STEAM challenges; Nadine Olma, Tonasket, words that stick; Randi Robertson, Brewster, hands-on learning; Teagan Straub, Pateros, encouraging creativity through STEM/STEAM projects.
