WENATCHEE - The Washington Apple Education Foundation has named an Electric City woman as its volunteer of the year.
Dany Cavadini, Electric City, is volunteer of the year; Washington State Tree Fruit Association is organization volunteer of the year, and Amanda Adams, Yakima, is the alumni volunteer of the year.
Cavadini has volunteered with WAEF for the last six years. She became familiar with WAEF through her employer, Northwest Farm Credit Services, a longtime partner of the Washington Apple Education Foundation.
At an event organized by the credit organization for her earlier this month in Moses Lake, WAEF representatives arrived with the surprise announcement and to thank her for volunteering at WAEF events and directly with students.
“The mission of WAEF makes it so easy to jump in wholeheartedly to support these amazing students,” she said. “The past six years I’ve had the opportunity to watch students learn, grow and accomplish their goals, and knowing that I’ve been able to contribute in such a small ways to support their success is so rewarding.”
Cavadini will soon transition in her career to become the executive director of the Washington FFA Association.
Washington Apple Education Foundation is the charity of the tree fruit industry.
